Florida man charged in murder of 13-year-old girl
April 25, 202401:34
    Florida man charged in murder of 13-year-old girl

Florida man charged in murder of 13-year-old girl

A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter Madeline Soto. Soto was first reported missing on February 26 after her mother could not find her at school.April 25, 2024

