IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden’s immigration policies and Title 42

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Florida man exonerated after serving 3 decades for 1990 murder

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Report finds pattern of racial discrimination within Minneapolis police department

    01:41

  • Arrest made in connection to 1988 murder of New Hampshire girl

    01:40

  • Report finds 'pattern' of racial discrimination in Minneapolis Police Department

    03:25

  • Californians face strict new water rules

    01:31

  • Indianapolis police officers on leave after man dies during mental health call

    01:41

  • 3-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans' French Quarter

    01:26

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport

    01:46

  • Connecticut 6-year-old severely burned in alleged bullying attack

    01:58

  • White House pushes Covid antiviral pill as Vice President Harris tests positive for virus

    02:40

  • Political leaders to attend funeral service for Madeleine Albright

    03:46

  • Oops: Scientist to the rescue after eaglet is kicked out of nest

    00:53

  • Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week

    06:54

  • New Mexico police release hours of body cam footage in 'Rust' shooting investigation

    02:53

  • Watch: Video shows shots ringing out during youth baseball game

    03:46

  • Texas student with intellectual disability celebrated admissions to 'Elevar' program

    01:44

  • Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery

    07:51

  • Watch: Video shows inside of school bus after being hit by speeding car

    03:29

  • Missing 3-month old found alive in California

    01:34

NBC News Channel

Florida man exonerated after serving 3 decades for 1990 murder

01:22

55-year-old Thomas Raynard James was exonerated and freed from prison after serving 32 years for the 1990 murder of Francis McKinnon. Officials say no physical evidence was ever found that tied James to the case. WTVJ's Heather Walker reports.April 27, 2022

  • Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden’s immigration policies and Title 42

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Florida man exonerated after serving 3 decades for 1990 murder

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Report finds pattern of racial discrimination within Minneapolis police department

    01:41

  • Arrest made in connection to 1988 murder of New Hampshire girl

    01:40

  • Report finds 'pattern' of racial discrimination in Minneapolis Police Department

    03:25

  • Californians face strict new water rules

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All