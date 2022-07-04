Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident ahead of July Fourth

At least 6 dead, 24 injured after gunman fires into crowd gathered for July Fourth parade05:08
Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department03:55
July Fourth celebrations canceled in Akron amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker02:46
- Now Playing
Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident ahead of July Fourth01:42
- UP NEXT
At least three dead, six injured after multi-vehicle crash in L.A.00:55
Protesters demand justice after bodycam video released shows fatal shooting of Jayland Walker02:13
Hundreds protest shooting death of Jayland Walker00:41
Bodycam shows moments Jayland Walker was fatally shot11:36
At least one dead after explosion at Michigan air show01:09
Three children, one woman found dead in Minnesota lake after hourslong search01:01
Researchers are working to grow fruits and vegetables in space05:13
New York lawmakers approve stiffer gun legislation00:32
Florida judge rules Petito suit against Laundries can proceed02:53
Tips to keep dogs safe during fireworks and loud noises01:48
17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before01:29
More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal03:01
TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade04:07
Rabbi sues Florida over abortion ban law arguing it infringes on religious liberty04:20
Lightning strike knocks 11-year-old boy in Florida off boat01:29
Minneapolis airport installs mock airline cabin to help fliers with disabilities08:09
At least 6 dead, 24 injured after gunman fires into crowd gathered for July Fourth parade05:08
Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department03:55
July Fourth celebrations canceled in Akron amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker02:46
- Now Playing
Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident ahead of July Fourth01:42
- UP NEXT
At least three dead, six injured after multi-vehicle crash in L.A.00:55
Protesters demand justice after bodycam video released shows fatal shooting of Jayland Walker02:13
Play All