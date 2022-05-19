IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida man suffers third degree burns after deputy’s stun gun ignites gasoline during arrest, lawyers say

02:03

Lawyers for 26-year-old Jean Barreto say 75 percent of his body was burned in the incident which was captured on surveillance video. WESH’s Amanda Dukes reports.May 19, 2022

