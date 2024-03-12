IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida man suspected in 13-year-old’s disappearance faces 60 new charges
Florida man suspected in 13-year-old’s disappearance faces 60 new charges

The boyfriend of the mother of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, who was found dead in a wooded area, is facing 60 new charges including sexual battery to possession of child pornography, authorities say. WESH’s Megan Mellado reports.March 12, 2024

