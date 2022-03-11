Florida middle schoolers face hate crime charges after alleged 'anti-white' attack

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Florida teen accused of making 'kill list' targeting classmates01:11
Suspect charged in fatal stabbing of Florida couple coming from Daytona Bike Week01:59
Millions of school children could lose access to breakfast or lunch06:20
Fans growing concerned for WNBA star as Russia-Ukraine crisis continues02:50
Watch: Moment state trooper stops suspected drunk driver with own vehicle03:37
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail01:45
Human remains found near alligator-infested canal at Florida wildlife preserve01:55
Minneapolis teachers strike continues over low wages, classroom size01:12
‘I am innocent and I am not suicidal!’: Jussie Smollett has outburst in court02:04
New York moves to prioritize people with marijuana convictions for new business licenses01:28
Exclusive look at rover that could be heading to the moon01:33
MLB owners and players union a reach deal after almost 100-day lockout05:07
Photo series documents 51 mothers who lost children to gun violence03:03
83-year-old convicted killer arrested in connection with mutilated body found in garbage bags01:30
Train collides with construction vehicle, leaving multiple wounded in California01:03
DNA helps identify deceased suspect in 1995 murder of Washington woman01:59
Mississippi assistant principal fired after reading children's book 'I Need a New Butt!' to second graders01:44
Hawaii police find body encased in concrete filled bathtub, two suspects arrested01:33
Men's tennis world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev says he wants worldwide peace01:06
Shackles and solitary: The Louisiana juvenile facility ‘opened in a shroud of secrecy’04:36
Florida middle schoolers face hate crime charges after alleged 'anti-white' attack01:47
Parents of victims say they were "racially profiled" and that their attackers yelled "brown power!" WTVJ's Jamie Guirola reports.March 11, 2022
UP NEXT
Florida teen accused of making 'kill list' targeting classmates01:11
Suspect charged in fatal stabbing of Florida couple coming from Daytona Bike Week01:59
Millions of school children could lose access to breakfast or lunch06:20
Fans growing concerned for WNBA star as Russia-Ukraine crisis continues02:50
Watch: Moment state trooper stops suspected drunk driver with own vehicle03:37
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail01:45