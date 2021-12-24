'The baby’s feet are out!’: Florida mom gets surprise at home birth
01:32
A Florida family got a holiday surprise when mom Bethany Price went to the bathroom and saw two tiny feet. Price was scheduled for a C-section but suddenly went into labor at home. The woman’s mother recalled her daughter yelling, “The baby’s feet are out!” WTLV’s Mekena Rodriguez reports.Dec. 24, 2021
