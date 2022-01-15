Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net02:14
UP NEXT
Watch: World's largest fish breeding area discovered in Antarctica00:46
Dog rescued from inside home 6 days after Seattle landslide01:43
A happy ending in the desperate search for a missing show dog02:04
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' dies aged 800:58
Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China00:28
Goldfish 'learn how to navigate vehicle on land'00:57
Watch: SeaWorld team rescue sea lion along San Diego freeway00:52
'She's my little guardian angel': Dog leads police to injured owner following truck crash01:36
Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo00:45
Former veteran service dog now helps Florida officers deal with stress and trauma02:45
Rare bird from Asia spotted in Kansas park00:52
Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo01:43
Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo00:44
Bird flu outbreak kills thousands of migratory cranes in Israel00:52
President Biden welcomes German shepherd puppy to White House00:48
'These pigs are just running amok': Feral hogs invade South Carolina neighborhood01:15
Two zebras return to Maryland farm after missing for 4 months00:55
Condors surprise scientists with ability to reproduce asexually03:20
Florida officials to launch experimental feeding program in effort to save starving manatees01:34
Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net02:14
Police bodycam captured the moments Officer Nelson Silva helped free a baby dolphin that was trapped in a fishing net.Jan. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net02:14
UP NEXT
Watch: World's largest fish breeding area discovered in Antarctica00:46
Dog rescued from inside home 6 days after Seattle landslide01:43
A happy ending in the desperate search for a missing show dog02:04
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' dies aged 800:58
Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China00:28