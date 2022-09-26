Florida officials identify evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian approaches

- Now Playing
Florida officials identify evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian approaches01:14
- UP NEXT
Three rivers across the globe are under threat05:27
Fiona strikes Canada in country’s strongest storm in history01:56
Tropical Storm Ian expected to intensify into major hurricane01:45
Video shows Fiona devastation in Canada's Atlantic provinces00:54
Low-income countries bear brunt of climate change07:55
Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona04:12
Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda03:25
Wildland firefighters struggle to keep up with raging wildfires03:32
Hurricane Fiona pummels Bermuda as new storm brews in the Gulf04:11
Bermuda hunkers down as Hurricane Fiona approaches00:56
Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction03:05
Families without flood insurance struggle to rebuild homes04:42
Hurricane Fiona moves north after becoming a category 4 storm01:45
Angelina Jolie says Pakistan's catastrophic floods 'a real wake-up call' on climate change01:25
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 403:01
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, carves deadly path through Caribbean03:53
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm03:37
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after island left without power, running water05:17
Hurricane Fiona intensifies to category 3, devastates Puerto Rico04:03
- Now Playing
Florida officials identify evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian approaches01:14
- UP NEXT
Three rivers across the globe are under threat05:27
Fiona strikes Canada in country’s strongest storm in history01:56
Tropical Storm Ian expected to intensify into major hurricane01:45
Video shows Fiona devastation in Canada's Atlantic provinces00:54
Low-income countries bear brunt of climate change07:55
Play All