IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida officials to launch experimental feeding program in effort to save starving manatees

    01:34

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:51

  • Sheep kills volunteer at Massachusetts therapy farm

    01:18

  • Millions of migrating monarch butterflies descend on Mexico

    00:56

  • Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive

    02:07

  • Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked

    00:51

  • U.K. plans to classify lobsters, octopuses, crabs as 'sentient beings'

    00:40

  • Young boy’s heroic efforts to save dogs

    02:21

  • Red crab migration starts on Christmas Island

    00:43

  • Wild boars euthanized in Hong Kong after policeman bitten

    00:48

  • Watch: Cute penguin tracks zoo visitor dressed in black and white

    00:34

  • WATCH: Woman climbs into lion exhibit at Bronx Zoo

    01:56

  • Star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies in critical condition at Florida aquarium

    01:48

  • How Sigrid the cat brought smiles to lockdown London

    01:39

  • Thousands attend Utah's annual Antelope Island State Park bison roundup

    01:38

  • Monarch butterflies make their way to Mexico, with stops in New Jersey

    03:59

  • Watch: Peruvians relocate vicunas by piggyback

    00:47

  • Florida manatees die at unprecedented rate amid food scarcity

    02:57

  • Triceratops skeleton sold at Paris auction for over $7 million to American collector

    01:06

  • Over 90 rattlesnakes discovered underneath California home

    00:25

NBC News Channel

Florida officials to launch experimental feeding program in effort to save starving manatees

01:34

Manatee populations in Florida are at risk of starvation and death. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and state environmental officials are planning to launch an experimental feeding program in an effort to save the marine mammals. WPTV’s Kamrel Eppinger reports.Dec. 9, 2021

  • Florida officials to launch experimental feeding program in effort to save starving manatees

    01:34

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:51

  • Sheep kills volunteer at Massachusetts therapy farm

    01:18

  • Millions of migrating monarch butterflies descend on Mexico

    00:56

  • Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive

    02:07

  • Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked

    00:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All