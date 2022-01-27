IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Florida police chief resigns following domestic violence arrest

01:29

Former Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal is accused of assaulting a family member during an argument. WESH's Luana Munoz reports.Jan. 27, 2022

