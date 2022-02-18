Watch: Video shows Florida officer punch 65-year-old man in the face at least 11 times
01:01
Officials say West Palm Beach police officer Nicholas Lordi was arrested for aggravated battery after authorities said he used excessive force by punching 65-year-old John Monroque up to 11 times and breaking his nose. WPTV reports.Feb. 18, 2022
Watch: Video shows Florida officer punch 65-year-old man in the face at least 11 times
