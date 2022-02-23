Florida police release video of deadly parking spot hit-and-run

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Investigators are hoping the video will help them identify the driver who struck and killed 57-year-old Olga Fernandez during a dispute over a parking space. WTVJ's Ryan Nelson reports.Feb. 23, 2022
