IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida police release video of deadly parking spot hit-and-run

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Former college cheerleader convicted in Florida serial killings

    01:37

  • 'We need answers': Brother of man shot to death by Louisiana sheriff's deputies calls for release of bodycam footage

    02:21

  • 'He is fascinated with violence': Prosecutors argue against moving accused school shooter to juvenile facility

    01:39

  • Antisemitic flyers blanket Texas neighborhood following Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis

    01:59

  • Las Vegas police find child's body in freezer after sister brings note to school

    01:40

  • Police looking for motive after 2 teens arrested for fatally shooting 5-year-old Detroit boy

    01:29

  • Parents angry after Oklahoma U.S. House candidate was intoxicated at children’s sleepover

    01:54

  • Investigators searching for motive in deadly Portland shooting

    02:16

  • Renters face sharp rent increases in U.S. metro areas

    06:38

  • Biden administration trying to reverse racist effect of infrastructure projects

    05:32

  • Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/22

    02:12

  • Jury hears closing arguments in trial of ex-officers charged in George Floyd killing  

    01:35

  • Philadelphia authorities arrest alleged carjacking ringleader as auto thefts surge in U.S.

    03:00

  • Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial

    03:32

  • Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms

    03:09

  • Stolen party bus crashes during high speed chase near Los Angeles

    01:32

  • 3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crimes

    01:39

  • U.S. Soccer agrees to pay women’s and men’s teams equally after legal fight

    01:42

  • DHS warns of urgent cyberattack threat as Russia tensions escalate

    01:39

NBC News Channel

Florida police release video of deadly parking spot hit-and-run

01:25

Investigators are hoping the video will help them identify the driver who struck and killed 57-year-old Olga Fernandez during a dispute over a parking space. WTVJ's Ryan Nelson reports.Feb. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Florida police release video of deadly parking spot hit-and-run

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Former college cheerleader convicted in Florida serial killings

    01:37

  • 'We need answers': Brother of man shot to death by Louisiana sheriff's deputies calls for release of bodycam footage

    02:21

  • 'He is fascinated with violence': Prosecutors argue against moving accused school shooter to juvenile facility

    01:39

  • Antisemitic flyers blanket Texas neighborhood following Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis

    01:59

  • Las Vegas police find child's body in freezer after sister brings note to school

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All