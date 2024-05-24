Florida priest accused of biting a woman during communion

'Fat Leonard' follows one of the world's greatest conmen05:39
- Now Playing
Florida priest accused of biting a woman during communion01:29
- UP NEXT
Louisville police release new video of arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler01:48
Tennessee attorney general opens probe into Graceland fight00:51
Police raid Florida home of singer Sean Kingston and arrest mother01:02
Uvalde families sue officers involved in deadly school shooting01:05
Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves two people dead, three injured01:24
San Francisco home targeted with racist threats destroyed by fire02:10
Video shows LAPD officer fatally shoot man holding knife01:05
'An honest mistake': Florida woman arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition02:41
Pennsylvania teen hospitalized after drinking Panera's Charged Lemonade01:28
Despite testing, fentanyl is often undetected in illicit drugs02:27
Former Michael Cohen legal advisor testifies Cohen told him: 'I don't have anything on Donald Trump'03:20
New Hampshire day care accused of spiking food with melatonin00:52
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues apology after release of video that appears to show 2016 assault02:19
Texas governor's pardon of man convicted of murdering protester draws outrage01:42
Video allegedly shows Sean Combs assaulting then-girlfriend in 201602:46
Former Atlanta police officer charged in Lyft driver's murder01:31
Defense accuses Michael Cohen of lying on the stand in Trump's hush money trial03:47
Texas governor pardons former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murdering protester00:56
'Fat Leonard' follows one of the world's greatest conmen05:39
- Now Playing
Florida priest accused of biting a woman during communion01:29
- UP NEXT
Louisville police release new video of arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler01:48
Tennessee attorney general opens probe into Graceland fight00:51
Police raid Florida home of singer Sean Kingston and arrest mother01:02
Uvalde families sue officers involved in deadly school shooting01:05
Play All