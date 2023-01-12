IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Who is special counsel appointee Robert K. Hur?

    02:06

  • Hacksaw, bloody towels found during search for Ana Walshe

    01:15

  • Investigations underway after three fatal LAPD encounters

    02:01

  • Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in patient's death

    01:47

  • Search underway for missing Oklahoma 4-year-old

    01:13

  • New York police investigate hit-and-run as possible hate crime

    01:35

  • Inflation eases to 6.5 percent according to December report

    04:38

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried releases explanation of company’s collapse

    03:37

  • New York City nurses end strike after reaching deal with state nurses association

    03:02

  • Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court

    02:40

  • Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP

    03:06

  • Biden faces growing questions over second batch of classified documents found

    04:19

  • Man rescued after 8 hours trapped in trench in Pennsylvania

    00:36

  • U.S. and Japan agree to strengthen alliance to counter threats from China, North Korea

    02:00

  • First honeybee vaccine approved in U.S.

    02:16

  • Watch: San Francisco business owner sprays unhoused woman with hose

    03:31

  • Washington, D.C., community demands arrest in killing of 13-year-old

    03:36

  • Grandfather of 13-year-old shooting victim Karon Blake asks for Biden's help

    04:55

  • Amtrak passenger speaks out after spending 35 hours stuck on train

    02:21

  • San Francisco business owner spraying unhoused woman highlights city's homelessness crisis

    05:04

NBC News Channel

Florida school play canceled over 'controversial content'

01:38

Officials with Duval County Public Schools say the play "Indecent" isn't age appropriate for high school students. WTLV's Destiny McKeiver reports.Jan. 12, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Who is special counsel appointee Robert K. Hur?

    02:06

  • Hacksaw, bloody towels found during search for Ana Walshe

    01:15

  • Investigations underway after three fatal LAPD encounters

    02:01

  • Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in patient's death

    01:47

  • Search underway for missing Oklahoma 4-year-old

    01:13

  • New York police investigate hit-and-run as possible hate crime

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All