    Florida schools drop AP Psychology course over LGBTQ+ content

Florida schools drop AP Psychology course over LGBTQ+ content

Florida schools have effectively banned the AP Psychology course, citing content on gender and sexual orientation as inappropriate. WTVJ's Jamie Guirola reports.Aug. 4, 2023

    Florida schools drop AP Psychology course over LGBTQ+ content

