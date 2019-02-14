Florida Senators Scott, Rubio remember Parkland shooting victims

U.S. news

Florida Senators Rick Scott, Marco Rubio remember Parkland shooting victims

01:55

Florida GOP Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio gave tributes on the Senate floor to the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on the one year anniversary of the deadly shooting.Feb. 14, 2019

