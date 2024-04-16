Florida shoe cobbler mends more than soles

Jim McFarland, a fourth-generation shoe cobbler in Lakeland, Florida, never anticipated his trade mending shoes would lead to millions of views on social media. People are captivated by his careful craftsmanship: removing, then stitching and gluing soles on leather footwear. Across the country, some send him letters, sharing the stories behind their most cherished belongings. NBC News’ Sam Brock brings us his story.April 16, 2024