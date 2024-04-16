IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida shoe cobbler mends more than soles
April 16, 202404:36
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Coast Guard launches pilot program to save threatened whales

    04:50

  • Freedom Monument Sculpture Park Honors Lives of Enslaved People (Part 1)

    04:32

  • Freedom Monument Sculpture Park Honors Lives of Enslaved People (Part 2)

    06:43

  • Ice fishing threatened by climate change

    04:22

  • Howard University skating team inspires next generation

    04:14

  • Houston Trail Ride Celebrates Honors Black Cowboys

    04:16

  • Is there really a ‘Jessie’s Girl’ out there? Rick Springfield on how that song happened (Part 1)

    06:54

  • Is there really a ‘Jessie’s Girl’ out there? Rick Springfield on how that song happened (Part 2)

    05:53

  • ‘Rustin’ star Oscar nominee Colman Domingo: extended interview (Part 1)

    04:19

  • ‘Rustin’ star Colman Domingo: extended interview (Part 2)

    04:06

  • Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz: ‘Giants’ exhibit extended interview

    04:32

  • Unreliable bite mark evidence leads to wrongful convictions

    05:18

  • Met Museum highlights Harlem Renaissance art collection

    05:24

  • Joint Chiefs Chairman CQ Brown: Extended Interview

    04:42

  • OperaCréole brings lost opera pieces by Black composers to American stages

    06:25

  • Iran’s U.N Ambassador: Extended Interview (Part 1)

    07:01

  • Iran’s U.N Ambassador: Extended Interview (Part 2)

    06:31

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Extended Interview (Part 1)

    06:23

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Extended Interview (Part 2)

    06:37

  • Inside the U.S. Coast Guard mission to stop overfishing

    04:20

Nightly Films

Florida shoe cobbler mends more than soles

04:36

Jim McFarland, a fourth-generation shoe cobbler in Lakeland, Florida, never anticipated his trade mending shoes would lead to millions of views on social media. People are captivated by his careful craftsmanship: removing, then stitching and gluing soles on leather footwear. Across the country, some send him letters, sharing the stories behind their most cherished belongings. NBC News’ Sam Brock brings us his story.April 16, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Coast Guard launches pilot program to save threatened whales

    04:50

  • Freedom Monument Sculpture Park Honors Lives of Enslaved People (Part 1)

    04:32

  • Freedom Monument Sculpture Park Honors Lives of Enslaved People (Part 2)

    06:43

  • Ice fishing threatened by climate change

    04:22

  • Howard University skating team inspires next generation

    04:14

  • Houston Trail Ride Celebrates Honors Black Cowboys

    04:16
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All