'Wrong on every level': Florida substitute teacher accused of having sex with student in Snapchat video

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
'Wrong on every level': Florida substitute teacher accused of having sex with student in Snapchat video01:23
UP NEXT
Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction01:46
110 years: Truck driver to spend life in prison for deadly 2019 crash01:53
Chicago City Council set to approve $2.9 million settlement in police raid that targeted wrong home01:30
Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware01:08
Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado00:39
Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado02:21
Oxford school district facing $100 million lawsuit over school shooting02:12
South Dakota teacher ‘Dash for Cash’ fundraiser draws criticism01:59
U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths01:35
Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak03:23
Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster02:36
Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster02:21
Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado01:32
Man rescued by neighbor after Kentucky tornado destruction01:26
Volunteers rush to help neighbors in need after tornado disaster01:31
Paddleboarders spot giant ocean sunfish off California coast00:49
Survivors of deadly tornadoes describe the moment the storm hit their homes01:24
Sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Larry Nassar case00:27
Kentucky factory workers say they were threatened with firing if they left before tornado03:22
'Wrong on every level': Florida substitute teacher accused of having sex with student in Snapchat video01:23
Investigators video of the teacher and student having sex was shown to a large group of Lakeland High School students. WFLA's Staci Da Silva reports.Dec. 14, 2021
Now Playing
'Wrong on every level': Florida substitute teacher accused of having sex with student in Snapchat video01:23
UP NEXT
Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction01:46
110 years: Truck driver to spend life in prison for deadly 2019 crash01:53
Chicago City Council set to approve $2.9 million settlement in police raid that targeted wrong home01:30
Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware01:08
Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado00:39