IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Body camera video shows a police sergeant grabbing a fellow officer by the neck

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    Florida substitute teacher fired after using racial slur in front of students

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints

    02:04

  • Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases

    02:38

  • Millions across U.S. under winter weather alerts

    01:22

  • Bodycam video shows dramatic rescues from Colorado wildfire

    01:22

  • South Dakota’s Republican Governor targets trans athletes in national ad

    04:32

  • Chicago’s oldest hot dog stand’s special community connection

    01:23

  • Russia preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion, U.S. Intel suggests

    05:20

  • Watch: Bodycam shows moment police sergeant grabs fellow officer by the throat

    00:53

  • Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari, collecting millions in insurance

    01:38

  • Funeral for Bronx fire victims set for Sunday

    00:23

  • Body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, gay rights activist and brother of Miami's former mayor, found in Florida landfill

    01:51

  • Top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby charged with perjury

    01:55

  • Two employees wounded in Miami International Airport shooting

    00:51

  • No probable cause in case of Texas mom accused of putting Covid-positive child in trunk

    01:18

  • Rev. Al Sharpton on ‘Righteous Troublemakers,’ police reform and battle for voting rights

    05:44

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas tech giants for roles in spreading misinformation

    03:54

  • Biden announces more federal help to hospitals during Covid surge

    07:23

  • Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

    05:43

NBC News Channel

Florida substitute teacher fired after using racial slur in front of students

01:17

A substitute teacher in Florida was fired after repeated use of a racial slur, including once in front of students and another after being confronted by the school's administration.Jan. 15, 2022

  • Body camera video shows a police sergeant grabbing a fellow officer by the neck

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    Florida substitute teacher fired after using racial slur in front of students

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints

    02:04

  • Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases

    02:38

  • Millions across U.S. under winter weather alerts

    01:22

  • Bodycam video shows dramatic rescues from Colorado wildfire

    01:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All