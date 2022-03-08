Florida teacher hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida teacher hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student01:47
A teacher at an elementary school in Pembroke Pines, Florida, was hospitalized after an attack by a five-year-old student left her unresponsive. WTVJ’s Hilary Lane reports.March 8, 2022
