Florida teen accused of making 'kill list' targeting classmates

Florida teen accused of making 'kill list' targeting classmates01:11
Investigators say an anonymous tip led them to the 14-year-old accused of threatening eight classmates. WPTV's Joel Lopez reports.March 11, 2022
