Florida TikTok creator killed in hit-and-run

Florida TikTok creator killed in hit-and-run01:11
Leonardo Gil, an endoscopy technician who had a large following on TikTok, was killed in a hit-and-run collision that was caught on camera.Jan. 29, 2022
