IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida TikTok creator killed in hit-and-run

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona parents who drove into floodwaters, leading to death of 3 children, sentenced to probation

    01:41

  • Alabama state representative calls for Brookside mayor's resignation amid ticket scandal

    01:14

  • Bodycam footage shows Tennessee officers open fire on man with box cutter, shiny object

    01:40

  • Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers in Houston surrenders

    02:08

  • Police announce possible new victim in San Francisco ‘Doodler’ serial killer case

    01:55

  • Florida officials use dating apps to find drug dealers in ‘swipe left for meth’ operation

    01:25

  • Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels

    02:24

  • No arrests in the shooting of a Black man, his family now demands answers 

    03:16

  • One dead, four wounded in Washington, D.C., hotel shooting

    01:11

  • Florida police chief resigns following domestic violence arrest

    01:29

  • $110,000 reward offered in case of teen found dead on Los Angeles freeway

    02:00

  • Oklahoma widower blocked from attending execution of wife's murderer

    01:30

  • Two charged in shooting death of Chicago 8-year-old

    01:53

  • 18-year-old arrested for murder after botched kidnapping plot using Snapchat

    03:16

  • Stormy Daniels’ former attorney Michael Avenatti will represent himself in criminal trial

    03:04

  • Houston police release body cam video showing aftermath of fatal officer-involved crash

    01:24

  • December 2021: Florida man accused of threatening to leak nude images of State Senator Lauren Book

    01:56

  • New Mexico teen charged with murder in deadly 2021 carjacking

    01:55

  • Security footage shows gunman open fire in Bronx hospital lobby

    01:49

NBC News Channel

Florida TikTok creator killed in hit-and-run

01:11

Leonardo Gil, an endoscopy technician who had a large following on TikTok, was killed in a hit-and-run collision that was caught on camera.Jan. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Florida TikTok creator killed in hit-and-run

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona parents who drove into floodwaters, leading to death of 3 children, sentenced to probation

    01:41

  • Alabama state representative calls for Brookside mayor's resignation amid ticket scandal

    01:14

  • Bodycam footage shows Tennessee officers open fire on man with box cutter, shiny object

    01:40

  • Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers in Houston surrenders

    02:08

  • Police announce possible new victim in San Francisco ‘Doodler’ serial killer case

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All