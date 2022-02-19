IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows toddler locked inside Florida daycare after workers went home

01:46

Authorities are investigating after Stephanie Martinez found her 2-year-old daughter locked inside the KinderCare Learning Center in Plantation, Florida. Martinez recorded a cellphone video of her daughter from outside of the building as she spoke with 911. WTVJ’s Julie Leonardi reports.Feb. 19, 2022

