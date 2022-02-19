Video shows toddler locked inside Florida daycare after workers went home
Authorities are investigating after Stephanie Martinez found her 2-year-old daughter locked inside the KinderCare Learning Center in Plantation, Florida. Martinez recorded a cellphone video of her daughter from outside of the building as she spoke with 911. WTVJ’s Julie Leonardi reports.Feb. 19, 2022
Video shows toddler locked inside Florida daycare after workers went home
