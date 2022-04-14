IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Florida trooper uses cruiser to stop driver from crashing into thousands of 10k runners

01:20

Video shows the moment a Florida trooper used her cruiser to stop an alleged drunk driver from slamming into thousands of 10k runners. WFLA reports.April 14, 2022

