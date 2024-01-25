Florida university students protest closure of diversity offices

- Now Playing
Florida university students protest closure of diversity offices01:28
- UP NEXT
Ohio bans gender-affirming care for trans minors02:09
RuPaul during Emmy win: ‘Listen to a drag queen’01:10
GOP Gov. DeWine announces veto of Ohio bill restricting gender-affirming care03:05
Shepherd's Table: South Dakota's first LGBTQ ministry02:10
Police cruiser crashes into St. Louis gay bar02:09
Video shows LGBTQ women attacked on Miami street02:04
'It's a hate crime': Minneapolis friends mourn murdered transgender woman01:51
Club Q survivors face challenges and trauma one year after shooting04:54
School reverses decision removing Texas trans student from play01:43
Transgender student removed from Texas school play01:57
Texas man pleads guilty to murder of transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker01:30
Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage02:38
NHL lifts ban on colorful stick tape after facing pushback02:28
Club Q announces plans to reopen in new location02:04
City of Orlando to purchase Pulse nightclub property02:04
1987 NBC News report: National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights00:36
Laphonza Butler sworn into Senate filling seat of late Sen. Feinstein01:28
Video shows NYC teacher's homophobic road rage tirade02:02
Bomb threat shuts down Utah bookstore ahead of drag event01:03
- Now Playing
Florida university students protest closure of diversity offices01:28
- UP NEXT
Ohio bans gender-affirming care for trans minors02:09
RuPaul during Emmy win: ‘Listen to a drag queen’01:10
GOP Gov. DeWine announces veto of Ohio bill restricting gender-affirming care03:05
Shepherd's Table: South Dakota's first LGBTQ ministry02:10
Police cruiser crashes into St. Louis gay bar02:09
Play All