    Florida university students protest closure of diversity offices

    Ohio bans gender-affirming care for trans minors

  • RuPaul during Emmy win: ‘Listen to a drag queen’

  • GOP Gov. DeWine announces veto of Ohio bill restricting gender-affirming care

  • Shepherd's Table: South Dakota's first LGBTQ ministry

  • Police cruiser crashes into St. Louis gay bar

  • Video shows LGBTQ women attacked on Miami street

  • 'It's a hate crime': Minneapolis friends mourn murdered transgender woman

  • Club Q survivors face challenges and trauma one year after shooting

  • School reverses decision removing Texas trans student from play

  • Transgender student removed from Texas school play

  • Texas man pleads guilty to murder of transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker

  • Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage

  • NHL lifts ban on colorful stick tape after facing pushback

  • Club Q announces plans to reopen in new location

  • City of Orlando to purchase Pulse nightclub property

  • 1987 NBC News report: National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights

  • Laphonza Butler sworn into Senate filling seat of late Sen. Feinstein

  • Video shows NYC teacher's homophobic road rage tirade

  • Bomb threat shuts down Utah bookstore ahead of drag event

NBC News Channel

Florida university students protest closure of diversity offices

University of North Florida students protest the closure of programs overseen by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. WTLV's Andrew Badillo reports.Jan. 25, 2024

Best of NBC News

