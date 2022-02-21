Florida woman allegedly stabbed husband 140 times, charged with murder
A Palm Springs woman has been charged with murder after allegedly bludgeoning her husband to death with a meat cleaver. 61-year-old Joan Burke is being held without bond and police are still working to determine a motive for the incident. WPTV’s Kamrel Eppinger reports.Feb. 21, 2022
