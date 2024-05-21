'An honest mistake': Florida woman arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition

- Now Playing
'An honest mistake': Florida woman arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition02:41
- UP NEXT
Pennsylvania teen hospitalized after drinking Panera's Charged Lemonade01:28
Despite testing, fentanyl is often undetected in illicit drugs02:27
Former Michael Cohen legal advisor testifies Cohen told him: 'I don't have anything on Donald Trump'03:20
New Hampshire day care accused of spiking food with melatonin00:52
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues apology after release of video that appears to show 2016 assault02:19
Texas governor's pardon of man convicted of murdering protester draws outrage01:42
Video allegedly shows Sean Combs assaulting then-girlfriend in 201602:46
Former Atlanta police officer charged in Lyft driver's murder01:31
Defense accuses Michael Cohen of lying on the stand in Trump's hush money trial03:47
Texas governor pardons former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murdering protester00:56
Opening statements in corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez01:54
Search for missing newborn leads to landfill site outside Los Angeles02:15
Trump defense tries to portray Michael Cohen as motivated by revenge and money03:41
Texas police accused of pushing mom’s face into ants during arrest01:22
Mississippi triple murder suspect fatally shot by Arizona troopers01:26
Teen gunman tries to enter church during communion ceremony, police say01:43
Florida authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a boat struck a water-skier01:01
Suspect who allegedly ‘ambushed,’ shot and killed a police officer Saturday found dead01:47
Michael Cohen set to testify as key witness in Trump hush money trial02:02
- Now Playing
'An honest mistake': Florida woman arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition02:41
- UP NEXT
Pennsylvania teen hospitalized after drinking Panera's Charged Lemonade01:28
Despite testing, fentanyl is often undetected in illicit drugs02:27
Former Michael Cohen legal advisor testifies Cohen told him: 'I don't have anything on Donald Trump'03:20
New Hampshire day care accused of spiking food with melatonin00:52
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues apology after release of video that appears to show 2016 assault02:19
Play All