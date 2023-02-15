IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

Florida woman dies after being struck by forklift

01:19

Police say the driver was unloading supplies at the apartment complex where the woman lived, and did not see her. WESH's Gail Paschall-Brown reports.Feb. 15, 2023

