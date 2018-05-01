Annual U.S. - South Korean military drills get underway

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Asia
Annual U.S. - South Korean military drills get underway00:38
Airstrike targeting Taliban hits Afghan civilians00:46
Members of India’s lower-caste stage protests00:36
A deal maker and a dictator: What to expect when Trump meets Kim Jong Un02:59
Dozens feared dead as plane crashes, bursts into flames on landing in Nepal00:34
Tillerson explains how North Korean 'talks' differ from 'negotiations'01:21
Play All
Best of NBC News
Best of NBC News
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.