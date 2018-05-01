Annual U.S. - South Korean military drills get underway

Subscribe to Breaking News emails

NBC News

Foal Eagle military drills involving South Korean, U.S. forces begin

South Korean marines were on the move as the month-long Foal Eagle joint drill with U.S. forces swung into action.Apr.05.2018

Asia

