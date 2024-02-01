‘Not one of my top issues’: Trump-voting women on abortion

Trump-voting women from Pennsylvania, who opposed the overturning of Roe v. Wade, describe their views on abortion as a voting issue in 2024. This focus group was produced in collaboration with Engagious, Syracuse University and Sago as part of the NBC News Deciders Focus Group series. Moderated by Engagious president Rich Thau and produced in collaboration with Syracuse University's Institute for Democracy, Journalism & Citizenship, the series focuses on conversations with key slices of the 2024 electorate.Feb. 1, 2024