Trump-voting ‘feminists’: ‘Contradiction’ to support Trump, he doesn't ‘treat women as equals’

Trump-voting women from Pennsylvania who identify as “feminists” say that former President Trump doesn’t treat women as “equals.” This focus group was produced in collaboration with Engagious, Syracuse University and Sago as part of the NBC News Deciders Focus Group series. Moderated by Engagious president Rich Thau and produced in collaboration with Syracuse University's Institute for Democracy, Journalism & Citizenship, the series focuses on conversations with key slices of the 2024 electorate.Feb. 1, 2024