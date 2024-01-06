IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former Alabama police officer charged in fatal shooting of Black man

01:31

Mac Bailey Marquette, former Alabama police officer, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Steve Perkins, who was shot and killed in front of his own home during a dispute with a tow truck driver. WAFF’s D’Quan Lee reports.Jan. 6, 2024

