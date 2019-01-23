Former Boy Scouts charged in bomb plot on Muslim community in upstate New York02:23
Three men and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly plotting to attack Islamberg, a predominantly Muslim community in upstate New York. Authorities said they had been planning for about a month. At least three of the four suspects knew each other from being in Boy Scouts together.
Chef Jose Andres on feeding workers hurt by shutdown06:25
Chris Hayes on race, retribution, and privilege in America03:44
Former Boy Scouts charged in bomb plot on Muslim community02:23
Family of woman who gave birth at Hacienda Healthcare says she is not in a vegetative state01:40
United Airlines reviewing flight that left passengers stranded on ground for hours01:04
Growing concern about the soaring cost of insulin02:24