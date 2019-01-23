U.S. news

Former Boy Scouts charged in bomb plot on Muslim community in upstate New York

02:23

Three men and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly plotting to attack Islamberg, a predominantly Muslim community in upstate New York. Authorities said they had been planning for about a month. At least three of the four suspects knew each other from being in Boy Scouts together.Jan. 23, 2019

