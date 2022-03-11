IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘I am innocent and I am not suicidal!’: Jussie Smollett has outburst in court

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    New York moves to prioritize people with marijuana convictions for new business licenses

    01:28

  • Exclusive look at rover that could be heading to the moon

    01:33

  • MLB owners and player’s union a reach deal after almost 100-day lockout

    05:07

  • Photo series documents 51 mothers who lost children to gun violence

    03:03

  • 83-year-old convicted killer arrested in connection with mutilated body found in garbage bags

    01:30

  • Train collides with construction vehicle, leaving multiple wounded in California

    01:03

  • DNA helps identify deceased suspect in 1995 murder of Washington woman

    01:59

  • Mississippi assistant principal fired after reading children's book 'I Need a New Butt!' to second graders

    01:44

  • Hawaii police find body encased in concrete filled bathtub, two suspects arrested

    01:33

  • Men's tennis world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev says he wants worldwide peace

    01:06

  • Shackles and solitary: The Louisiana juvenile facility ‘opened in a shroud of secrecy’

    04:36

  • Mummified body found in wall of historic Oakland convention center

    01:35

  • Colorado elections clerk faces felony charges over election tampering

    01:53

  • Videos appear to show school staffers pinning down students

    03:36

  • Dual citizen charged for allegedly acting as Russian agent in U.S.

    03:27

  • Trial begins for four men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor

    02:24

  • National average gas price hits a record $4.25

    01:31

  • Man who received modified pig heart in transplant dies 2 months later

    02:00

  • Man killed by fellow patient during fight at D.C. hospital

    00:36

NBC News

‘I am innocent and I am not suicidal!’: Jussie Smollett has outburst in court

02:04

Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation for falsely reporting he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack. After his sentencing, Smollett stood up in court and started screaming “I am not suicidal,” and proclaimed his innocence.March 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘I am innocent and I am not suicidal!’: Jussie Smollett has outburst in court

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    New York moves to prioritize people with marijuana convictions for new business licenses

    01:28

  • Exclusive look at rover that could be heading to the moon

    01:33

  • MLB owners and player’s union a reach deal after almost 100-day lockout

    05:07

  • Photo series documents 51 mothers who lost children to gun violence

    03:03

  • 83-year-old convicted killer arrested in connection with mutilated body found in garbage bags

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All