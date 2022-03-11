‘I am innocent and I am not suicidal!’: Jussie Smollett has outburst in court
Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation for falsely reporting he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack. After his sentencing, Smollett stood up in court and started screaming “I am not suicidal,” and proclaimed his innocence.March 11, 2022
