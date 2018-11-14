U.S. news

Former First Lady Michelle Obama describes life in the White House

Former First Lady Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour with Oprah Winfrey in Chicago.Nov. 14, 2018

  • Former First Lady Michelle Obama describes life in the White House

    05:20

  • Ohio family charged with murder of another family on marijuana farm

    01:53

  • Watch as Woolsey Fire flares in Point Mugu State Park

    01:16

  • LA Mayor Garcetti on climate change and CA wildfires

    05:05

  • Youth football game ends in brawl in Georgia

    00:50

  • Monica Lewinsky speaking out on Clinton impeachment trial 20 years later

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All