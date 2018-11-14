Former First Lady Michelle Obama describes life in the White House
Former First Lady Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour with Oprah Winfrey in Chicago.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama describes life in the White House05:20
Ohio family charged with murder of another family on marijuana farm01:53
Watch as Woolsey Fire flares in Point Mugu State Park01:16
LA Mayor Garcetti on climate change and CA wildfires05:05
Youth football game ends in brawl in Georgia00:50
Monica Lewinsky speaking out on Clinton impeachment trial 20 years later01:38