IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Severe storms strike the South

    01:19

  • Minneapolis police officer won’t be charged in deadly Amir Locke shooting

    01:50

  • Inside Miami’s effort to become America’s cryptocurrency capital

    02:46

  • Piano-playing pilot lifts spirits during layovers with music

    01:40

  • Police say gun in Sacramento shooting was modified to be automatic

    03:53

  • New York State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski found dead

    02:21

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he gave $800K to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters' defense fund, a violation of Colorado law

    02:09

  • Wisconsin mother accused of strangling one son, attempting to drown another

    01:49

  • ‘This is not over’: Amir Locke’s mother after officers not charged in death of her son

    03:06

  • 'We think this was completely preventable': Engineers, attorneys inspect Orlando ride where teen fell to his death

    02:10

  • No charges filed against Minneapolis police in shooting death of Amir Locke

    02:57

  • Former Portland State University football player charged with murder of fellow student

    02:11

  • CDC director says no downside to second Covid booster amid confusion over fourth shot

    03:59

  • Popular Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar targeted in arson attack

    01:25

  • Can health care workers ever fully recover from the Covid pandemic?

    04:01

  • Survivor of 1,000 foot fall from Alaskan mountain shares story

    03:58

  • Biden administration to extend freeze student loan payments

    02:50

  • Breaking down Ivanka Trump’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee

    03:25

  • Group of bystanders in Los Angeles beat man for allegedly abusing dog

    01:41

  • Battle over abortion access in Oklahoma reaches tipping point

    06:09

NBC News Channel

Former Frankische employee injures two people after shooting at South Carolina facility

01:12

Two people were injured after being shot at by a former Frankische employee at a South Carolina facility. Police say the suspectwas found dead upon arrival. WYFF reports.April 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Severe storms strike the South

    01:19

  • Minneapolis police officer won’t be charged in deadly Amir Locke shooting

    01:50

  • Inside Miami’s effort to become America’s cryptocurrency capital

    02:46

  • Piano-playing pilot lifts spirits during layovers with music

    01:40

  • Police say gun in Sacramento shooting was modified to be automatic

    03:53

  • New York State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski found dead

    02:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All