  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on threats to election officials

    Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

  • Sen. Raffensperger says widowed daughter-in-law’s home broken into by Trump followers

  • Georgia election official: Combatting Trump's election fraud claims was 'frustrating'

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video on plans for 'fake electors'

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

  • Arizona House speaker: Giuliani admitted he had fraud theories, 'we just don't have the evidence'

  • Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results

  • Schiff: Trump's election lies were 'dangerous cancer' on American politics

  • Jan. 6 committee to highlight Trump’s pressure on state voting

  • Jan. 6th committee will subpoena Ginni Thomas, Rep. Pascrell says

  • MTP Compressed: Jan. 6 committee continues investigation as U.S. faces ‘likely’ recession

  • Full Panel: Jan. 6th Committee presenting 'effective' criminal referral

  • Jan. 6 videos show Trump's pressure campaign as Pence's life was in danger

  • Full Raskin: Jan. 6 committee's job is to stop 'obsessive narcissistic' people

  • Chuck Todd on the possibility of Trump facing criminal charges

  • Will Trump, advisors face criminal charges for activity on Jan. 6th?

  • Trump comments on Jan. 6 hearings at Nashville conference

  • Fmr. Trump adviser Peter Navarro introduces legal team after not guilty plea in federal court

Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

Georgia elections worker, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, described how her life was ruined after being targeted by conspiracy theorists in the weeks after the 2020 election. Moss detailed racist threats she received and explained how things have changed for her since the election. June 21, 2022

