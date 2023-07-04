IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former Georgian president bares his chest during court appearance

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin Spacey sexual offense trial underway in London

    04:12

  • Russian people are more united than ever, Putin says

    01:06

  • Taiwan's army holds live fire drills on island's south coast

    00:50

  • Watch: July's supermoon glows in the night sky

    01:00

  • France braces for another night of protests in response to shooting

    02:01

  • Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat

    02:14

  • Israel targets Palestinian militants in massive military operation

    01:35

  • King Charles visits Scotland to celebrate Holyrood week

    01:12

  • At least 8 killed in Israel’s assault on the West Bank

    02:31

  • Fewer arrests made in protests over fatal police shooting in France

    04:01

  • Prigozhin's mutiny was an attempt to 'destabilize' Russia, defense minister says

    00:48

  • Israel launches deadly military operation in occupied West Bank

    03:39

  • Kevin Spacey arrives at London court for trial on sexual offenses

    00:30

  • Many dead and injured during large-scale Israeli raid on Jenin

    00:58

  • Elephant returns to Thailand after allegations of abuse in Sri Lanka

    01:01

  • Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

    01:29

  • Dutch King apologizes for the Netherlands’ role in slavery

    01:17

  • At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya

    01:08

  • Over 900 arrested in France as protests continue

    02:05

NBC News

Former Georgian president bares his chest during court appearance

00:57

A former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, who is serving six years in prison for abuse of power, lifted his shirt to show that he had lost weight and that his ribs were prominent, amid claims he has been poisoned.July 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Former Georgian president bares his chest during court appearance

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin Spacey sexual offense trial underway in London

    04:12

  • Russian people are more united than ever, Putin says

    01:06

  • Taiwan's army holds live fire drills on island's south coast

    00:50

  • Watch: July's supermoon glows in the night sky

    01:00

  • France braces for another night of protests in response to shooting

    02:01
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All