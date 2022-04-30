IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Former Idaho state lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old intern

00:44

Aaron von Ehlinger will be required to register as a sex offender and faces up to life in prison at the July 28th sentencing.April 30, 2022

