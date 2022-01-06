Former Indiana youth pastor convicted of child molestation sentenced to 20 years

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former pastor Scott Christner was convicted of molesting several young boys over a seven year period prior to his arrest in 2019. WNDU's Jack Springgate reports.Jan. 6, 2022
