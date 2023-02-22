Former Indianapolis Colt Joe Staysniak accused of assault

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former Colts lineman Joe Staysniak was charged after an alleged assault on his 18-year-old son and his son's boyfriend. WTHR's Rich Nye reports.Feb. 22, 2023

