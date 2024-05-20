IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Iranian political prisoner reacts to news of Raisi’s death
May 20, 202400:43
    Former Iranian political prisoner reacts to news of Raisi’s death

Former Iranian political prisoner reacts to news of Raisi’s death

Zohreh Moalemi, a former Iranian political prisoner, celebrated death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi outside the country’s embassy in London. Moalemi escaped from Iran in 1988 during the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners that Raisi was accused of overseeing.May 20, 2024

