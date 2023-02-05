IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he asked Russian president Vladimir Putin during the early weeks of Russia's invasion of Ukraine whether he intended to kill Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Bennett made the remarks in a five-hour interview and subtitles were provided by his office.Feb. 5, 2023

