IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former Kansas police detective arrested by FBI in connection to sexual assaults

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Texas doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with IV bags, leading to colleague's death

    02:56

  • Texas doctor arrested in connection to tainted IV death

    01:15

  • 'Werewolf Killer' dating profile draws scrutiny

    02:38

  • Driver dies after crashing into gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    02:48

  • Nevada man accused in 1972 Hawaii murder

    01:50

  • Former Boston banker accused of multiple knifepoint rapes

    01:35

  • Prosecutors request new trial in 'Serial' podcast's Adnan Syed murder case

    02:08

  • 17-year-old human trafficking victim ordered to pay her alleged rapist's family

    03:43

  • R. Kelly found guilty on six counts of child pornography

    01:57

  • Video shows Colorado deputy shoot man to death after call for help

    02:31

  • Defense abruptly rests in trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

    01:49

  • New details emerge in Northeastern University package blast

    01:15

  • 'This stuff is poison': Teen fatally overdoses at Hollywood high school

    02:12

  • One injured when package explodes at Northeastern University

    01:08

  • FBI agent overcome with emotion testifying in Alex Jones trial

    00:46

  • Why is Alex Jones on trial again?

    02:07

  • Federal judge hands down verdicts in trial of three Jan 6. defendants

    03:55

  • Chicago jury deliberating in R. Kelly federal trial, one juror excused

    02:23

  • St. Louis police say teen was reaching for gun before fatal shooting

    01:28

NBC News Channel

Former Kansas police detective arrested by FBI in connection to sexual assaults

01:12

Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas Police Department detective was arrested after a grand jury filed an indictment in which he faces at least six counts of deprivation of civil rights for offenses dating back to at least 1998. KSHB reports.Sept. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former Kansas police detective arrested by FBI in connection to sexual assaults

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Texas doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with IV bags, leading to colleague's death

    02:56

  • Texas doctor arrested in connection to tainted IV death

    01:15

  • 'Werewolf Killer' dating profile draws scrutiny

    02:38

  • Driver dies after crashing into gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    02:48

  • Nevada man accused in 1972 Hawaii murder

    01:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All