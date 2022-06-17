IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: WWE's Vince McMahon steps back from leadership post during misconduct probe

    Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says

  • Watch: Golden State Warriors fans celebrate NBA Championship title

  • At least 2 killed, 1 injured in Alabama church shooting

  • Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges

  • FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

  • GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledges he has four children

  • At least 1 killed, 2 injured in Alabama church shooting

  • Yellowstone superintendent: Devastating floods were 'a thousand year event'

  • Airlines under pressure with soaring summer passenger levels and pilot exhaustion

  • Wall Street-backed companies buying up single family homes

  • Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin speaks on life after jail and new Netflix series

  • Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

  • VP Harris launches task force to ‘address online harassment and abuse’

  • Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

  • Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

  • Various Trump advisors acknowledge vice president has no authority to reject electors

  • Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting ‘alternative electoral slates’

  • U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba

  • Baltimore fire investigated as possible hate crime

  • WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health

NBC News Channel

Former Massachusetts teacher accused of assaulting young girls

Former gym teacher Daniel Hakim is accused of indecent assault on at least 10 students between the age of 6 and 8. WBTS' Katie Brace reports.June 17, 2022

