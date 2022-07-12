Former Oath Keepers leader claims extremist groups pose 'genuine danger' to Americans

Stephen Ayres testifies before Jan 6. committee about marching to Capitol06:07
Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on extremist groups03:15
Jan. 6 committee plays testimony recounting combative White House meeting over election fraud claims09:54
- Now Playing
Former Oath Keepers leader claims extremist groups pose 'genuine danger' to Americans04:39
- UP NEXT
Cheney: Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 committee witness00:43
Jan. 6 panel to focus on extremist groups who stormed Capitol04:25
Steve Bannon says he's now open to testify before Jan. 6th panel02:17
Jan 6 documentary provides new look at Trump behind-the-scenes02:29
Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’10:16
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee03:19
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena02:23
MTP Compressed: ‘Trump world’ attacks Hutchinson’s testimony as WH struggles to tackle future of abortion rights02:49
Lofgren: Cassidy Hutchinson had ‘nothing to gain’ by ‘telling the truth’ but ‘Trump world has everything to lose’00:47
Jan. 6 committee member is ‘surprised’ Justice Dept. hasn’t subpoenaed Hutchinson01:45
Full panel: Jan 6th committee has been ‘a profile in courage among women’08:19
Full Cevallos: ‘The DOJ has super powers compared to the [January 6th] committee’06:36
Full Lofgren: ‘If witnesses are being intimidated, we don’t plan to just sit by’09:11
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone02:58
Liz Cheney: Republicans cannot be both loyal to Trump and the Constitution01:40
Trump aggressively tried to join rioters at Capitol, former aide says07:35
Stephen Ayres testifies before Jan 6. committee about marching to Capitol06:07
Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on extremist groups03:15
Jan. 6 committee plays testimony recounting combative White House meeting over election fraud claims09:54
- Now Playing
Former Oath Keepers leader claims extremist groups pose 'genuine danger' to Americans04:39
- UP NEXT
Cheney: Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 committee witness00:43
Jan. 6 panel to focus on extremist groups who stormed Capitol04:25
Play All