Former officer Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

Former officer Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright03:05
A Minneapolis jury found former police officer Kim Potter guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Dec. 23, 2021
