Former Ohio deputy charged in murder of Casey Goodson Jr.

02:02

Former Ohio sheriff’s deputy Michael Meade was indicted on murder charges in the death of Casey Goodson Jr. who was shot multiple times while he was at his grandmother’s home. WCMH's Kerry Charles reports.Dec. 3, 2021

