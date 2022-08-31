IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former Ohio superintendent charged in West Virginia kidnapping

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Bomb threat targets Boston Children's Hospital

    01:03

  • Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting

    01:11

  • California faces record breaking heat wave as temperatures soar

    03:20

  • Women Mean Business: Kim Davis’ impact within the NHL

    05:34

  • Special master in Trump case could harm national security, DOJ says

    06:21

  • Watch: Alfredo sauce covers Tennessee highway after tractor-trailer crash

    00:40

  • Bodycam video shows man fatally shot as Columbus police attempt to serve warrant

    02:22

  • Boy dies after being swept away by strong floodwaters in Arkansas storm drain

    01:35

  • Four are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in North Dakota wheat field

    01:09

  • Hollywood troubled by rising crime in Los Angeles

    02:33

  • Former Marine captured in El Salvador after allegedly killing girlfriend

    03:18

  • Former employee sues manager, highlights vulnerabilities for undocumented workers

    06:50

  • Salvage grocery stores help family food budgets hit by inflation

    03:41

  • New fast food law in California could transform industry

    01:33

  • Street racing surge across U.S. has deadly consequences

    01:32

  • California man verbally harasses Indian man at Taco Bell

    01:45

  • Vegan Florida mom sentenced to life in baby's starvation death

    01:23

  • Former Olympian Dominique Dawes on 3 Black female gymnasts sweeping the podium

    05:33

  • Proud Boy in Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4.5 years in federal prison

    01:12

NBC News Channel

Former Ohio superintendent charged in West Virginia kidnapping

01:31

Police say William J. Morrison III lured a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl into his car and drove away with them. WSAZ's Emily Bennett reports.Aug. 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former Ohio superintendent charged in West Virginia kidnapping

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Bomb threat targets Boston Children's Hospital

    01:03

  • Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting

    01:11

  • California faces record breaking heat wave as temperatures soar

    03:20

  • Women Mean Business: Kim Davis’ impact within the NHL

    05:34

  • Special master in Trump case could harm national security, DOJ says

    06:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All